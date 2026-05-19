Why BOOT's Merchandise Margins Keep Expanding Despite Store Growth?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s BOOT ability to expand merchandise margins despite aggressive store growth is driven primarily by exclusive brand penetration, sourcing efficiencies and strong store-level economics. In fiscal 2026, merchandise margin expanded by 80 basis points, contributing to a total 660-basis point expansion over the last six years.

key driver is growth of exclusive brands, which expanded 220 basis points to 40.8% penetration in fiscal 2026. These brands are central to margin health, and the company is confident about its exclusive brands, targeting a long-term penetration rate of 50%. Additionally, Boot Barn has established a dedicated sourcing organization that has helped drive merchandise margin expansion through improved factory negotiations and tariff mitigation. The company also leverages economies of scale and supply chain efficiencies to bolster its merchandise margin.

Rapid store expansion creates near-term pressure on occupancy costs. However, the underlying store economics remain robust. Management noted that these stores are on track to generate approximately $3.2 million in annual sales during their first full year and recover their initial investment in less than two years. In addition to driving incremental revenue and earnings, stores opened in the past five years also supported consolidated same-store sales growth, contributing approximately 150 basis points in fiscal 2026 as they continue to progress toward sales maturity. The company expects merchandise margin to increase 50 basis points to 51.4% in fiscal 2027.

Boot Barn’s expanding merchandise margins reflect the strength of its exclusive brand strategy, sourcing advantages and disciplined store economics. Despite aggressive store expansion, strong new-store productivity and scale efficiencies continue to support sustained growth in the company’s merchandise margin.

The Zacks Rundown for BOOT

BOOT’s shares have plunged 13.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 8.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, BOOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, higher than the industry’s average of 14.19. BOOT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 16.5% and 16%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Tapestry, Inc. TPR provides accessories and lifestyle brand products in North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. At present, TPR carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TPR’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 13.2% and 36.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. TPR has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate apparel and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. At present, VSCO carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Victoria's Secret’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.2% and 16.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. VSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 55.1%, on average.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN offers lifestyle products and services in the United States and internationally. At present, URBN carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for URBN’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 8.6% and 7.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. URBN has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19%, on average.

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Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.