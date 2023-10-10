Why Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Booking Holdings (BKNG) closed at $3,060.40, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the online booking service had lost 5.43% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.98% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.61% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Booking Holdings in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 2, 2023. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $67.85, signifying a 27.95% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.23 billion, indicating a 19.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $143.81 per share and a revenue of $21.09 billion, indicating changes of +44.05% and +23.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Booking Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% lower. Booking Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Booking Holdings is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.93. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.9.

Investors should also note that BKNG has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. BKNG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.