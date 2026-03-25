Why Is Boise Cascade (BCC) Down 15.1% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Boise Cascade (BCC). Shares have lost about 15.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Boise Cascade due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Boise Cascade, L.L.C. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Boise Cascade Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Both Down Y/Y

Boise Cascade’s fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings and sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but declined year over year. The quarter’s performance reflects subdued demand resulting in lower volumes and unfavorable commodity pricing.

Revenues and Earnings

Boise Cascade reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 24 cents per share, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 16 cents and plunging 86.5% year over year from $1.78 in the prior-year quarter.



Sales of $1.46 billion topped the consensus mark of $1.43 billion by 2.2% but declined 7% year over year, mainly due to lower sales in the Wood Products segment.

Segment Performance

The Wood Products segment posted a loss of $13.8 million compared with income of $33.6 million last year, as sales dropped 15.7% to $354 million. Lower laminated veneer lumber (LVL) and I-joist prices and reduced volumes hurt performance. Segment EBITDA plunged 78.3% to $12.3 million.



The Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segment recorded sales of $1.36 billion, down 5.3% year over year, while income fell 41.3% to $41.5 million. Lower commodity wood product pricing and softer demand weighed on margins. Segment EBITDA decreased 33.3% to $56.4 million.

Margins and Profitability

Adjusted EBITDA tumbled 55.6% year over year to $57.2 million from $128.7 million, as profitability contracted sharply across segments.



The company’s margins were pressured by declining engineered wood and plywood prices, weaker commodity wood product pricing and higher per-unit manufacturing costs, which offset benefits from operational efficiencies.

Balance Sheet and Capital Returns

The company’s cash and cash equivalents were $477.2 million at the end of 2025, compared with $713.3 million reported at the end of 2024. The total liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $872.3 million, including $395.1 million of undrawn committed bank line availability and cash and cash equivalents. Outstanding debt as of 2025 was $445.4 million, slightly down from $446.2 million reported at 2024-end.



During 2025, the company repurchased 2,101,392 shares of its common stock for a total value of $181.4 million and paid $34.6 million through dividends.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

VGM Scores

Currently, Boise Cascade has a average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Boise Cascade has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.