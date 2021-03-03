Why Boeing Stock Just Took Off

What happened

Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock turned bright green Wednesday, rising 4.7% through 1:35 p.m. EST on the back of a pair of positive news items for the industrial giant.

In item one: Reuters reports today that Boeing has filed comments with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), criticizing the design of the fuel tank on rival Airbus' (OTC: EADSY) new A321XLR narrow-body jet. In Boeing's estimation, the A321XLR's design, which integrates an extra fuel tank into the airplane's fuselage, "presents many potential hazards" for risk of fire, especially in the event of, for example, an emergency belly landing by the plane.

And in a separate item, Reuters notes that a start-up manufacturer of supersonic jets that Boeing is backing, Aerion, has signed up Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) NetJets subsidiary as an early customer, taking purchase rights to buy 20 of Aerion's planned AS2 supersonic business jets.

Artist's conception of Boeing partner Aerion's new supersonic business jet. Image source: Aerion.

So what

Aerion has a $10 billion order backlog for the AS2, and plans to begin production of the plane in 2023, ultimately building up to 300 units of the plane in its first decade of service -- giving Boeing a piece of the action. (It's not known precisely how big a stake Boeing owns in Aerion, however.)

2023 is a significant date for the other story, as well, inasmuch as Airbus plans to introduce its A321XLR into service late that year. If Boeing's objections force a design change, however, Reuters notes that this could delay A321XLR's maiden flight into "2024 or beyond."

Now what

The longer it takes for the A321XLR to start flying, of course, the more opportunities Boeing will have to convince Airbus customers to not buy Airbus's airplane at all, but to instead buy an "all-new" Boeing long-ranged aircraft that the company plans to compete with the A321XLR.

In short, Boeing has just tossed a metaphorical monkey wrench into Airbus' engine, and potentially gained itself enough time to catch up and compete with its archrival in the all-important long-range, single-aisle segment of the air travel market.

10 stocks we like better than Boeing

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boeing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares) and recommends the following options: short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short March 2021 $225 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.