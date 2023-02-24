Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

What happened

Boeing (NYSE: BA) has temporarily halted deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner due to an apparent paperwork error. It is a minor issue, but yet another blow to the aerospace giant's credibility. Investors reacted by sending Boeing shares down as much as 5% on Friday.

So what

It has been a rough few years for Boeing and its shareholders. The company has had to deal with several engineering setbacks, including issues that led to the grounding of its 737 MAX for 18 months and separate concerns that caused a halt in Dreamliner deliveries for more than a year. Boeing also had to weather a pandemic-induced period of retrenchment by the airlines, and its deliveries have only recently regained momentum.

This latest issue with the Dreamliner isn't an engineering concern, but it is a setback. In a statement, Boeing said it was halting deliveries after the company "discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead."

Boeing said that "there is no immediate safety of flight concern," and it does not anticipate the halt to change its production and delivery outlook for the year.

The issue appears to concern the Dreamliner's forward pressure bulkhead, a component that provides a barrier between the interior cabin and the plane's nose cone. Given the location of the issue, the supplier in question is believed to be Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR).

Now what

In one sense, this issue appears to be a minor one for Boeing. Dreamliner production has not been halted, a clear sign that Boeing does not expect any significant delays in deliveries.

But these headlines will do little to fix the company's credibility problem with both investors and potential customers. Boeing's production issues have frustrated airline customers and dented the aerospace giant's reputation.

Shares of Boeing, though well off their lows, are still 40% below where the stock traded three years ago. For the stock to regain that altitude, investors will need to see an extended period of smooth flying. This latest drama, though not as big a deal as past company issues, is the last thing investors wanted to see.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

