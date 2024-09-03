Why Boeing Stock Is Flying Lower Today

Boeing (NYSE: BA) shareholders have endured wave after wave of bad news in recent years. At least one analyst sees no quick rebound.

Shares of Boeing traded down 7% as of 10:30 ET after the stock was downgraded and its price target was slashed to well below the current price.

No easy path forward

Boeing's woes are well known. A pair of fatal crashes grounded the company's 737 MAX for 18 months and sparked an in-depth look at the company's manufacturing practices that has led to significant delays in other aircraft programs as well. The company has fallen behind its internal production goals, causing problems for customers and leading airlines to look elsewhere.

Unfortunately, these troubles occurred during a strong upward period for this notoriously cyclical industry. Boeing's rivals are generating significant profits and cash flow.

Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers fears that missing this demand surge will cost investors in the long run. Akers downgraded Boeing to underweight from equal weight and cut his price target to $119 from $185.

Akers expects Boeing's free cash flow to peak by 2027 as future aircraft development costs offset production growth, and he believes an equity raise is likely. Boeing's debt ballooned to $45 billion due to the crisis. Paying that off would consume all its expected cash through 2030, according to Akers.

Is Boeing a buy?

Boeing shares are down more than 60% from where they were before the first MAX incident. It is tempting to see the issues as temporary and conclude the stock is a buy for long-term holders. Akers' downgrade highlights the danger in that thinking.

Boeing is half of a powerful global duopoly and will have ample opportunities to restore sales and rebuild its business. But the company is saddled with billions in debt, and aircraft demand is not limitless.

Given Boeing's spotty recent history, investors should stay away until the company proves it has solved its manufacturing problems. But even if that happens, be warned that Boeing faces a long road to recovery from there.

Should you invest $1,000 in Boeing right now?

Before you buy stock in Boeing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Boeing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $731,449!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 3, 2024

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.