Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments

The financial markets have been in turmoil for the past month, filled with uncertainty and volatility. President Trump's recently rolled out trade tariffs made it hard for many businesses to project their new order schedules and potential demand cycles down the line, a natural reaction to the sudden shocks brought on by cost increases and supply chain complications.

However, as the United States and China agreed to come together for a new round of negotiations around these trade tariffs, China offered an act of goodwill to show its willingness to move past current complications and get both economies out of the standstill they were both finding themselves in. This act of goodwill came in the form of resuming new orders in one particular export.

China placed an order for Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) planes for the rest of 2025, after it had once threatened to ban any new Boeing planes from being imported into the country as a retaliation against the latest tariffs placed by President Trump.

However, this is all now out of the way to give the stock a new path forward as it prepares for takeoff in the coming months.

Price Action Leads the Way for Boeing Stock

Stocks in the industrial sector aren’t known for being too exciting or the ones to move the needle in an investor’s portfolio. However, Boeing makes an exception under today’s circumstances. Over the past month alone, Boeing stock has outperformed the broader S&P 500 by as much as 22% to show signs of preference by the markets.

This sort of price action typically is the first building block for a potentially bullish thesis to start playing out in the near future of any stock. What follows next is a bit of a deeper dive into what the rest of the market is expecting out of Boeing to justify or deny the thesis that this market is treading on Boeing stock.

Whenever markets are willing to pay up for any given stock, a typical reason can be placed on the underlying financial growth that can be had in the near future of the company, since it is future earnings per share (EPS) that tend to drive the annual performance in the stock under question.

Looking at these forecasts, Wall Street analysts expect Boeing to report a net profitable quarter by the first quarter of 2026. They specifically see just over $0.60 in EPS as a massive jump from today’s reported net loss of $1.39 per share, therefore justifying the sort of price action that investors witness today and then some.

The Markets Are Optimistic About Boeing

These forecasts explain why analysts at the UBS Group decided to reiterate their Buy ratings on Boeing stock as of May 2025. They also raised their valuation targets to as much as $226 per share, up from the previous $207 price target, amplifying the themes currently being developed for the company’s bullish future.

Even though the stock already trades at a 52-week high level, which might attract further momentum and value buyers to come into the scene and crowd the stock with more buying demand to drive prices higher, these recent valuation targets would imply as much upside as 14% from today’s prices, not to mention a new 52-week high price.

Some of these momentum and value buyers came from one of the most influential and powerful names on Wall Street. Allocators from the Vanguard Group decided to boost their stakes in Boeing stock by as much as 1.9% as of May 2025, netting their entire position to a high of $11.2 billion.

With this institution now owning as much as 8.7% of the entire Boeing company, investors can reasonably assume that the company's future is filled with more upside potential left in the tank, even as it already trades at a high price for the year. However, as seasoned investors know, the market is always willing to overpay for the right stocks.

Economic Tailwinds Still Lie Ahead

Wall Street analysts are laying the foundation upon which Boeing stock can start to accelerate, given their bullish EPS projections. However, investors need to understand further what is driving these assumptions. As the United States and China have agreed to a 90-day pause on tariffs, economic activity will surely expand in the next phase.

Economic expansion typically involves more air travel, as business executives are called on to the scene for their respective companies. A newfound confidence level in the consumer sector may also push for more travel volumes for leisure purposes.

With this in mind, it isn’t only China but also all other major economies worldwide that will likely join in the new order demand wave for Boeing planes, as their aviation industries respond to new activity by feeding their fleets with the proper jet inventory.

