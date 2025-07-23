Why Boeing (BA) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Boeing (BA) closed the most recent trading day at $233.88, moving +2.36% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.78% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 13.71% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$1.47, showcasing a 49.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.86 billion, showing a 29.58% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$2.71 per share and a revenue of $85.16 billion, signifying shifts of +86.7% and +28.02%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Boeing. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.42% downward. Right now, Boeing possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

