Why Bluebird Bio Stock Stumbled Today

What happened

Bluebird Bio's (NASDAQ: BLUE) stock was down more than 14.5% on Tuesday as of 12:40 p.m., with its shares falling more than the Nasdaq's gain of close to 0.2%. The fall is likely due to a profit-taking pullback from its jump of nearly 72% a day prior, which was caused by two favorable rulings from a pair of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee meetings held on June 9 and 10. Yesterday's jump led to the price being unsustainably high due to hype, which is attenuating sharply today as the market digests the new information.

In the meetings, the nonbinding committee unanimously found that two of the company's gene therapies, elivaldogene autotemcel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and betibeglogene autotemcel for beta thalassemia, were likely to be safe and effective.

So what

The advisory committee's rulings pave the way for Bluebird to get the final approval for commercialization of its two therapies in the U.S. when they go before the binding committee vote later this summer, likely somewhere around August 19.

That's a big deal because it will give the biotech a chance to become profitable and to generate recurring revenue from drug sales, which it largely lacks.

Now what

Bluebird's shares are still down by more than 89.3% in the last 12 months, even with the massive rally from the advisory committee votes. So the market's appraisal of the company's value is still nowhere near where it used to be.

Still, investors can look forward to another bump in Bluebird's stock price if it succeeds in getting the binding committee at the FDA to give the final stamp of approval, so today's dip doesn't signify anything that's very threatening in the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Bluebird Bio

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bluebird Bio wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bluebird Bio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.