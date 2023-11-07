Why Bluebird Bio Stock Soared 7% Higher on Tuesday

Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) had quite a ride with their stock on Tuesday. Following the gene-editing specialist's release of its latest quarterly results, its shares climbed to a more than 7% gain on the day. That was more than good enough to beat the 0.3% uptick of the S&P 500 index.

Bluebird edged past the consensus bottom-line estimate

Before market open, Bluebird divulged it earned just under $12.4 million in its third quarter, well up from the $71,000 it booked in the same period of 2022. The specialty biotech also managed to narrow its net loss, which came in at $71.7 million, or $0.66 per share, against the year-ago deficit of $76.5 million.

That bottom-line result edged past the average analyst estimate, which was $0.67 per share. However, the consensus prognosticator forecast for revenue was nearly $13.6 million.

Bluebird is a company on the upswing with two commercialized drugs: Zynteglo, which treats transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT), a blood disease; and Skysona, a treatment for pediatric disorder cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD). Both won U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in the second half of 2022. While neither is a common disease, the pair provides a modest revenue base for the company.

Cash on hand

Bluebird did not proffer any guidance for either its current (fourth) quarter or full-year 2023. It did say that aided by a cash balance of around $227 million as of the end of September, it should be able to pay operating expenses and capital expenditures into the second quarter of 2024.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bluebird Bio. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.