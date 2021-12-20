Markets
Why Bluebird Bio Stock Falling In Pre-market?

(RTTNews) - bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) announced the FDA has placed its clinical program for lovotibeglogene autotemcel gene therapy for sickle cell disease on partial clinical hold for patients under the age of 18. The temporary suspension is related to an ongoing investigation by bluebird bio into an adolescent patient. The company noted that the patient is clinically well.

Richard Colvin, Chief Medical Officer, bluebird bio, said: "Consistent with the FDA's direction, we have paused enrollment and treatment of patients younger than 18 in our sickle cell disease clinical program, and we will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA to understand and address their concerns."

Shares of bluebird bio were down 20% in pre-market trade on Monday.

