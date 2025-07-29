Why Blue Bird (BLBD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Blue Bird (BLBD) was down 1.86% at $45.26. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Shares of the school bus maker witnessed a gain of 6.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 3.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Blue Bird to post earnings of $0.9 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $375 million, indicating a 12.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.74 per share and a revenue of $1.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.09% and +5.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Blue Bird. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Blue Bird is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Blue Bird is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.32.

We can also see that BLBD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)

