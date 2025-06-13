Why Blue Bird (BLBD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Blue Bird (BLBD) closed the most recent trading day at $40.80, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the school bus maker had gained 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blue Bird in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.9, indicating a 1.1% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $375 million, indicating a 12.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.74 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion, indicating changes of +8.09% and +5.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Blue Bird should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Blue Bird possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Blue Bird's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.02. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.02.

Also, we should mention that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 215, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

