Markets
BE

Why Bloom Energy's Shares Popped 34.3% Today

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened 

Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) jumped as much as 34.3% in trading Tuesday after announcing a huge partnership with Samsung Heavy Industries. Shares are still up 31% as I'm writing at 2:20 p.m. EDT. 

So what

Bloom Energy and Samsung Heavy Industries have signed a joint development agreement to create fuel cell-powered ships. The companies hope to present the design to customers in 2022. This could be a 300-megawatt (MW) market annually for Bloom Energy, which is major considering the fact that the company had 380 MW of deployments between its founding in 2001 and the end of 2019

Bloom Energy fuel cell outdoors

Image source: Bloom Energy.

The new ships aim to meet the International Maritime Organization's 2030 and 2050 environmental targets to reduce emissions. Bloom's fuel cells aren't zero emission and do run on natural gas, but they're still a step in the right direction in terms of building a cleaner shipping industry. 

Now what

We don't know exactly what the revenue or margin potential of this partnership is, and it'll be years until it makes any financial impact at all. In the meantime, Bloom Energy has been posting hundreds of millions of dollars in financial losses each year, which should concern investors buying into an opportunity that could take many years to materialize. I am bullish on fuel cells long term, but Bloom Energy has to get closer to a sustainable financial position before I'll jump into this energy stock

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular