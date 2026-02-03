Why Bloom Energy Stock Surged 291% in 2025 And Is Climbing Even Higher

Key Points

Bloom Energy's fuel cells are meeting the massive power demands of data centers.

The company signed some big partnerships in 2025 and is heading towards profitability.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock broke all records in 2025, surging 291.2% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why is Bloom Energy stock rallying this high?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

It is the frantic race to build data centers amid the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and Bloom's technology that's directly addressing the biggest challenge for the data center buildout.

The 2 biggest 2025 catalysts for Bloom Energy stock

Massive partnerships

The global data center industry attracted over $61 billion in investments in 2025, according to data from S&P Global. Bloom Energy's energy servers, built on its solid-oxide fuel-cell technology, use fuels such as natural gas and hydrogen to generate reliable, uninterrupted electricity on-site, meeting a crucial need for power-hungry data centers.

In 2025, Bloom Energy signed a $5 billion partnership with alternative asset management company Brookfield Asset Management to build AI factories powered by Bloom Energy servers. Earlier in the year, Bloom Energy deployed fuel cells for Oracle in just 90 days, a speed that traditional utilities cannot match.

Financial milestones

In October 2025, Bloom Energy delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue. In the nine months that ended Sept. 30, Bloom's revenue jumped 38% to nearly $1.2 billion while gross profit surged by nearly 88%, helping Bloom cut down its operating and net losses significantly.

With Bloom Energy flipping from an operating loss in Q3 2024 to an operating income of $7.8 million in Q3 2025, investors believe the company is on a path to scale its business profitably. The impressive operational performance and a steady flow of deals sent the hydrogen stock surging in 2025.

How high can Bloom Energy stock go?

Shares of Bloom Energy have already gained another staggering 74% in 2026 so far after American Electric Power announced plans to buy solid oxide fuel cells in a $2.65 billion deal. In 2024, AEP signed an agreement with Bloom Energy for 100 megawatts (MW), with an option to purchase an additional 900 MW. The deal further solidifies Bloom's position as the go-to power supplier at data center sites.

Bloom Energy is also doubling capacity to meet torrid demand.

It isn't about chips anymore. Rapid, off-grid power deployment is the biggest need of the hour for data center builders and operators. Bloom Energy is making the most of the opportunity and remains the best hydrogen stock out there with an incredibly powerful long-term story. Its dizzying rally over the past year, however, could just make the journey ahead much more volatile. Bloom Energy stock, after all, is up 540% over the past year, as of this writing, and already commands a market cap of nearly $36 billion.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $446,319!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,137,827!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 932% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2026.

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Brookfield Asset Management, Oracle, and S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.