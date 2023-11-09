Why Bloom Energy Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of renewable energy company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) gained 16.9% through 11 a.m. ET Thursday after reporting a surprise quarterly profit Wednesday evening.

Heading into Q3 2023, analysts had forecast Bloom Energy would lose $0.04 per share, adjusted for one-time items, on sales of $369.6 million. In fact, Bloom earned a $0.15 per share profit, and its sales beat expectations as well -- $400.3 million.

Bloom Energy sales and earnings

Bloom's sales surged 37% year over year, setting a new record for quarterly revenue for the hydrogen power company, and that alone probably would have been enough to excite investors this morning. The fact that Bloom earned a profit when investors were expecting a loss, however, just added fuel (presumably, hydrogen fuel) to the fire.

And yet...did Bloom Energy really earn a profit?

Granted, CEO Greg Cameron boasted that his company achieved "record third quarter revenues with expanding margins." However, the company's $0.15 per share in earnings was a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) figure. When valued under GAAP accounting rules, it turns out that Bloom didn't earn even a gross profit for the quarter, reporting instead a negative 1.3% gross profit margin in Q3 2023 -- significantly worse than last year. Furthermore, the company's operating losses roughly doubled year over year from $52.6 million in Q3 2022 to $103.7 million this time around.

Is Bloom Energy stock a buy?

Far from earning a profit, on the bottom line, it turns out that Bloom lost $0.80, GAAP, per share in Q3 -- a loss 150% bigger than it suffered last year. And I must say it's hard to recommend buying a stock with news like that.

On the plus side, Bloom's GAAP losses year to date are only $1.47 per share, only a little worse than last year's $1.41 per share loss through the end of Q3. On the other hand, though, it's still some worse of a loss -- and not even a little bit better.

Long story short, despite growing revenues strongly and despite promising investors that it will end this year with sales of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion, with a positive non-GAAP operating margin, Bloom, in the final analysis, remains a cash-burning, money-losing renewable energy stock.

Until that changes, I can't recommend buying it.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.