Why Bloom Energy Stock Sank Again Today

Key Points Bloom Energy signed a big deal with tech giant Oracle, and investors jumped into the stock.

High short interest likely contributed to the stock's recent sharp rise.

Wall Street thinks Bloom Energy stock jumped too far too fast.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is coming back down to earth after more than tripling over the last three months. Today's drop comes as a Wall Street analyst suggested investors should lock in those recent gains.

After sinking 17% in early trading, Bloom shares remained down by 12.4% as of 10:50 a.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bloom Energy riding the AI wave

The remarkable rally in Bloom Energy shares was driven by speculation that Bloom's business could explode alongside the buildout of data centers to supply compute power for artificial intelligence (AI) applications. An announcement in late July that the maker of fuel cells for on-site power generation will be collaborating with tech giant Oracle juiced the stock surge.

The deal to power Oracle AI data centers is expected to begin in the coming months. It's not a speculative bet that something far into the future will come to fruition. But investors still may have pushed Bloom's stock too far, too fast.

A new downgrade by Jefferies (NYSE: JEF) helped push shares lower today, though. The Wall Street firm dropped its rating on Bloom stock to the equivalent of a sell from a hold, according to reports. At the same time, it raised its price target on Bloom stock from $24 to $31 per share.

The price target boost shows the firm is optimistic on the business but thinks the stock rose too much. That rise may have also come thanks to the high short interest in Bloom Energy shares. About 20% of its shares are sold short. It's likely many of those short-sellers covered positions as the stock skyrocketed, creating a short squeeze.

Long-term investors who don't want to deal with these sharp moves should just continue to monitor Bloom's underlying business. There could be a dramatic rise in revenue coming from data center business, and that would bode well for shares over the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and has the following options: short October 2025 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Jefferies Financial Group and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.