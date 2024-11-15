Why Bloom Energy Stock Rocketed 48% on Friday

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) investors are having a terrific Friday, as shares of the renewable energy company surged 47.8% through 10:30 a.m. ET.

Last night, Bloom Energy announced a deal to supply up to 1 gigawatt's-worth of fuel cells to electric utility American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP).

Bloom's bigger news

Last night's announcement comes on the heels of a miserable earnings report from Bloom last week -- a report that was redeemed by Bloom's announcement of a deal to set up an 80-megawatt fuel cell system for South Korea's SK Eternix. There's 1,000 megawatts in a gigawatt, though.

So today's news is 12.5 times bigger than that one, which explains the size of the reaction investors are having to it.

As Bloom explained, AEP intends to buy Bloom's fuel cell systems to deploy them at the location of some of its customers' AI data centers. (Yes, you read that right. Bloom Energy is an artificial intelligence stock now.) Rollout will begin with an initial order of 100 MW worth of fuel cells (so already more than last week's announcement), with more fuel cells to be ordered in 2025, and being "rapidly deployed."

Can Bloom Energy earn a profit?

In total, the AEP deal promises to roll out roughly 77% of the volume of fuel cells Bloom has already deployed (1.3 GW) over its entire 23 years of existence. While Bloom didn't say how big the AEP deal will be in terms of revenue, if you compare historical data on Bloom's revenues since 2014, which is as far back as the historical data goes on S&P Global Market Intelligence, this implies the AEP deal could eventually yield revenues well in excess of $7 billion for Bloom.

Moreover, Bloom has already reached a point at which this revenue is gross-profitable, generating gross profit margins of nearly 24% in Q3, and while profitable operating and net margins are finally looking achievable.

This deal could be the one that puts Bloom over the top, and finally turns the company profitable.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $899,361!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 11, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.