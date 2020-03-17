Why Bloom Energy Stock Just Dropped 30%

What happened

Shares of energy-in-a-box company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are tumbling today, down 30.3% as of 10:10 a.m. EDT -- and for once, this is a story that doesn't have (much) to do with the coronavirus scare. Instead, this is straight-up an earnings story.

Last night, Bloom reported its Q4 numbers, and instead of the more than $270 million that Wall Street analysts had predicted it would collect, Bloom's sales for the quarter were less than $214 million. Investors were disappointed, and Bloom stock is down as a result.

Image source: Bloom Energy.

So what

It gets worse.

While Bloom attempted to put a happy face on the news, emphasizing how fast its revenues grew in Q4 -- 36% year over year -- and how fast "acceptances" of its energy-producing devices grew as well -- up 50% -- investors focused instead on how fast the company will probably not grow in the current quarter.

Now what

Specifically, Bloom guided investors to expect Q1 2020 sales of only $140 million to $160 million. At the top of that range, Bloom looks likely to miss analysts' consensus sales target of $215 million by 26%; at the bottom of the range, by 35%.

Admittedly, this is still kind of a coronavirus story. I imagine that customer fears that our whole economy is slouching toward a recession may be depressing demand for Bloom's products. But whatever the reason, what Bloom had to say about guidance yesterday was not what investors wanted to hear.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.