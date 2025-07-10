Why Bloom Energy Stock Just Dropped

Key Points Bloom Energy stock surged on positive tax credits news yesterday.

Then one big insider shareholder decided to sell half its shares today, and the stock price reversed.

Korea's SK ecoplant is selling 10 million Bloom Energy shares.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Well that was quick! Just 24 hours after J.P. Morgan upgraded hydrogen fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock on Wednesday, sending Bloom stock soaring 18% in a day, Bloom stock is turning tail and tumbling back down again.

Bloom stock fell 9% through 12:30 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Bloom's ups and downs

J.P. Morgan nearly doubled its target price yesterday, advising investors to buy Bloom stock on the theory that Congressional "48E tax credits" will encourage more companies to use Bloom's fuel cells, and boost profit margins for Bloom itself. Many investors liked the sound of that, bidding up Bloom stock strongly.

No sooner had this happened, though, than one Bloom investor decided to cash in on the stock price surge -- by selling half its shares. As confirmed in an SEC filing, SK ecoplant will sell 10 million Bloom shares for about $28.71 per share.

Is Bloom stock a sell?

According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, SK is an insider investor in Bloom, owning just over 10% of the company's shares outstanding -- 23.5 million. Today's sale will cut that stake roughly in half, limiting SK's exposure should Bloom's stock price flag, and locking in profits from yesterday's big stock price surge.

This seems prudent to me. While J.P. Morgan may be optimistic about Bloom's future, the company reported less than $5 million in profit over the last 12 months, and its P/E ratio stretches well beyond 1,000x earnings. Bloom generates more free cash flow than it reports as net profit, but its price-to-free cash flow ratio is 87 times FCF, which seems pricey despite growth forecasts for 25% over the next five years.

There's good reason for SK to be selling -- and good reason for other investors to do likewise.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $694,758!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $998,376!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.