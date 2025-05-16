Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped This Week

Many big tech stocks have been soaring as spending for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure continues to grow. Major announcements this week during President Donald Trump's Middle East trip gave tech investors even more to cheer about.

The massive planned data center buildouts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were announced will need power. One energy company helping to supply onsite power to data centers is Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). Based mostly on that growing business segment, Bloom shares jumped 12.6% this week as of 11 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Data centers will utilize onsite power sources

After President Trump's state visit to Saudi Arabia, the White House announced a $600 billion commitment to invest in the U.S. That included a $20 billion pledge for investments in AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

The UAE committed to participate in the construction of data centers in the U.S. that could be as large as a new 5 gigawatt data center campus planned for Abu Dhabi that was also announced this week.

The global expansion of data centers will also need an unprecedented amount of power. Bloom Energy notes that data center leaders believe that about 30% of all data center sites will utilize some onsite power as an energy source to supplement the electrical grid by 2030.

Bloom CEO KR Sridhar referenced that in the company's recent first-quarter earnings report. "We expect demand to grow, driven by AI, data center needs, and ... Bloom is well-positioned to serve these markets," he said.

This week investors are jumping on board as the future market for Bloom's onsite fuel cells continues to expand.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $635,275!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $826,385!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 967% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 12, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.