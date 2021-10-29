Markets
BE

Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

Contributor
Travis Hoium The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The company signed a huge supply deal this week, and next week is earnings, so this is certainly a renewable stock to keep an eye on.

So what

The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. The deal will generate at least $4.5 billion in revenue and includes an agreement to build two hydrogen innovation centers. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

A bubble with the hydrogen symbol inside.

Image source: Getty Images.

SK Group has been one of the leaders in deploying clean energy technology, and the fact that it's committing to deploying 500 MW of fuel cells after installing 200 MW over the past three years is a big vote of confidence.

Now what

The hydrogen economy is early in its growth cycle, so getting big deployments like this with SK Group is a big deal for a company like Bloom Energy. This will give the company the revenue visibility to add capacity and potentially push it toward profitability. Investors will learn more about this deal and the company's outlook on Nov. 4, when Bloom Energy reports earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of Bloom Energy Corp. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular