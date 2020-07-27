Markets
BE

Why Bloom Energy Stock Is Sinking 5% on Monday

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of energy-in-a-box fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 5.4% around 3 p.m. EDT Monday, the first trading day after a Barron's column criticized valuations in the renewable-energy sector over the weekend. 

So what

The column noted that fuel cell stocks Plug Power and Ballard Power have both quadrupled over the past year, and may be due for a pull-back. Bloom Energy is up "only" 64% in the same period -- but that's still 10 times the gain on the broader S&P 500, and may be indicative of similar irrational exuberance, but to a different degree. 

3 red arrows going down and crashing through the floor

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Investors are taking the warning to heart, selling off shares of all three companies today. Still, with Ballard stock down only 2.8% so far, and Plug down just a bit more (3%), the losses at Bloom Energy are nearly twice as bad. Is that fair?

It might not be.

Consider that while Bloom Energy has not yet reported a profit in the two years since its IPO, neither has Plug Power -- in more than 20 years. Ballard has earned full-year profits two or three times in its history, but not since 2008. So of the three, Bloom Energy has actually been losing money for the shortest period of time (as a publicly traded company, at least).

Moreover, while neither Ballard nor Plug is generating positive free cash flow (FCF) at present, Bloom at least was FCF-positive last year, and remains so on a trailing-12-month basis. While I can't say as I'm terribly optimistic about the prospects of any of these three companies right now, it seems to me that Bloom Energy's financials look to be the least bad among them.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular