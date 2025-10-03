Why Bloom Energy Stock Hit All-Time Highs This Week and Is Up 300% in 2025

Key Points Bloom Energy could win a big data center project in Wyoming.

The company is already doubling capacity to meet surging demand for its fuel-cell servers.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock is on a tear, with shares rallying 33.4% this week through 2 p.m. ET Thursday and hitting a 52-week high of $93.80 per share, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In September, RBC Capital analyst Christopher Dendrinos more than doubled Bloom Energy stock's price target to $75 per share. This week, RBC Capital noted that the hydrogen fuel cell maker could bag a big project based on a recent filing, and that has sent investors in Bloom energy into a tizzy.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Are data centers a big market for Bloom Energy?

In a research note, RBC Capital revealed that BFC Power has filed an application in Wyoming for an approval to construct a power plant with a total capacity of 900 megawatts, powered by Bloom Energy's fuel cells.

Since the proposed plant will support a 1.8-gigawatt data center, RBC sees this filing as evidence of Bloom Energy's opportunities in the high-growth data center market.

Data centers are booming in the U.S., and they require uninterrupted supplies of power to operate their vast infrastructure and run cooling systems. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects data centers to account for almost 50% of the growth in demand for electricity through 2030.

The massive need for energy is spurring growth in the overall energy sector, especially clean energy. Bloom Energy's solid-oxide fuel cells can convert alternative fuels like hydrogen and biogas into electricity on-site for uninterrupted power generation.

Why Bloom Energy stock has become unstoppable

Winning a data center project win in Wyoming could just be the start for Bloom Energy for many such projects in the future. Bloom Energy already has a powerful customer base. One of its most notable recent deals was to supply on-site power to tech giant Oracle's data center within 90 days. That deal was a glimpse into how quickly Bloom Energy can deploy its servers.

Bloom Energy's growth story is undeniable. The company has posted record revenues and profits for three consecutive quarters and projects 2025 revenue between $1.65 billion and $1.85 billion versus $1.47 billion in 2024. With Bloom Energy planning to double capacity to 2 gigawatts by the end of 2026 to meet soaring demand for its fuel-cell servers, investors continue to pile in to the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.