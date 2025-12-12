Why Bloom Energy Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock soared this year on hopes its fuel cells will power the data centers of the future.

But now, SpaceX wants to put data centers in space, and use solar to power them.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

SpaceX is planning to IPO, and this could be bad news for Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock. Shares of the fuel cell stock, which also produces hydrogen for use as fuel cell-fuel, sank 8.5% through 1:25 p.m. ET Friday.

They may have even farther to fall if this news pans out.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

SpaceX's AI ambitions

Why is that? The answer goes straight to the heart of what made Bloom stock boom this year: Artificial intelligence data centers, and their insatiable appetite for electricity.

Earlier this week, Ars Technica confirmed rumors that SpaceX plans to IPO its stock in 2026, in a deal that could value the rocket stock at $1.5 trillion. The report echoed earlier stories from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, and Ars added some new facts to the story:

Elon Musk intends to use money from a SpaceX IPO "to develop a modified version of the Starlink satellite to serve as a foundation for building data centers in space." Ultimately, SpaceX aims to deploy 100 terawatts-worth of AI data centers in orbit.

Is Bloom Energy stock a sell?

Why is this bad news for Bloom? Precisely because of where Musk wants to put his data centers: in space, where it is cold, where solar power is abundant, and where no one will need Bloom's fuel cells to cool and power the data centers.

When you consider that the primary reason Bloom stock soared this year is because investors see its fuel cells as a solution to powering data centers on Earth, the prospect of putting data centers in space undermines the investment thesis supporting Bloom Energy stock.

Add wider worries that the whole artificial intelligence stock bubble is about to burst, and the bloom may be off the rose for Bloom Energy stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.