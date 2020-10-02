Markets
BE

Why Bloom Energy Stock Dropped 5% Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) dropped nearly 8% in early trading today. The shares remained down about 5.2% as of 10:35 a.m. EDT.

So what

TheFly.com just reported a big block trade in Bloom Energy. Last night it was revealed that someone is selling 9.2 million shares, asking for anywhere between $16.20 and $16.50 a share. With Bloom shares closing the day at about $17 Thursday, that price range was already disconcerting, and it got more so when the final price was announced this morning: $16.20, the bottom of the range.

Glowing red stock chart arrow trending down

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The block trade in question is sizable: about 6.9% of all Bloom Energy shares now outstanding, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. And the ultimate price received for these shares, $16.20, is a big decline from Thursday's close, indicating that there wasn't a huge appetite among buyers for so many shares at any higher prices.

On the other hand, with so many shares becoming available at such a low price, it's not at all surprising that no one was interested in buying other Bloom shares for more than $17. And with the share price having already recovered, it looks like the wave of selling has passed.

Absent any more substantive news, if you liked Bloom stock yesterday, I see no compelling reason to sell it today.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Â 

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 24, 2020

Â 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular