Why Bloom Energy Stock Could Break to New Highs

Buying a stock as it’s pushing toward or breaking through a 52-week high can feel daunting, since above that price lies uncharted territory. Yet that’s often exactly when you should double down on your initial thesis, because larger players tend to join the battle at these key breakout levels.

One company that’s been breaking out recently and giving investors plenty of reasons to expect further gains is Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE: BE). Unlike many traditional energy firms, Bloom Energy focuses on renewable, clean-energy solutions.

With several upcoming catalysts on the horizon and oil prices widely anticipated to trend higher in the second half of 2025 amid ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty, renewables become an increasingly attractive alternative. That’s precisely where Bloom Energy stands to shine.

Giving Short Sellers a Run for Their Money

Over the past month alone, Bloom Energy stock has delivered a stratospheric rally of up to 60%. That momentum could only be the beginning, considering how much of the stock’s float is now held in short positions. Up to $1.14 billion worth of shorts are now open in the market, which investors need to keep front and center.

This matters because, as the stock continues its aggressive bull run, short sellers will eventually have to close their positions and cut their losses, which involves buying back the stock they borrowed to sell in the first place. This event, a massive exodus of shorts, is known as a short squeeze, as it creates additional buying pressure.

That additional buying pressure could be one of the main catalysts that bulls can enjoy for Bloom Energy stock in the coming months, assuming the company can stay on this current path. There’s an answer to that, too, for Bloom Energy, as stocks that break out of 52-week highs typically start to gain attention around Wall Street circles.

One of the latest members to express optimism for Bloom Energy shares is UBS Group analyst Manav Gupta. As of late July, he reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, coupled with a new $41 per share valuation. Even though this call implies an additional 8% upside from today’s prices, chances are other analysts will have to raise their targets soon.

Bullishness Spreads for Bloom Energy Stock

Other than Wall Street analysts feeling comfortable with new upgrades, another benefit of a stock breaking past its old 52-week high is that most long-only fund managers tend to systematically buy these stocks as part of their fundamental and momentum strategies.

Investors can see this at play with those from DekaBank Deutsche boosting their holdings in Bloom Energy stock by as much as 27.5% as of late July 2025, as well. In the latest vote of conviction, they now have a net position worth up to $14.7 million, pointing to higher prices in this company moving forward.

One word of caution for investors, though, is that the company is reporting its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31, in the after-market hours, meaning that the future growth potential could already be priced in after this massive rally. However, looking at some current market gauges can wash away some of these doubts.

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (PEG) is a useful metric investors can use to gauge whether today’s valuations are pricing in all future earnings. Any measure below one is considered not priced in yet, and Bloom Energy stock’s 0.7x PEG multiple suggests there is still plenty of upside left before earnings growth is fully priced in.

This could also explain why the broader market is now willing to pay a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of up to 15.1x for Bloom Energy stock. This is a massive premium above the energy sector’s average valuation of only 3.9x on a P/B basis.

While some investors may see this as overextended and expensive, seasoned participants will remind them that the market is always willing to pay up for the companies it expects will outperform the peer group and the broader indexes as well.

Judging by the momentum, the level of short interest, and institutional buying, Bloom Energy is one of those stocks that will prove the market correct by breaking into a new, higher level.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.