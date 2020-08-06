Why Bloom Energy Shares Plunged 12.8% on Thursday Before Recovering

What happened

Shares of fuel cell maker Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) fell as much as 12.8% today after the company announced plans to sell convertible debt. But the stock recovered losses quickly and at 1:20 p.m. EDT on Thursday was down just 1.2%.

So what

Management announced its intent to offer $135 million of convertible senior notes due in 2025. Details of the offering aren't clear yet, but the debt can be converted to cash or equity, which could ultimately dilute shareholders long term.

Image source: Getty Images.

The funds will be used to pay down some of the 10% convertible promissory notes due in 2021, effectively reducing the company's short-term financial risk. And some of the funds will be used for ongoing projects that will drive the company's growth.

Now what

Bloom Energy is in a new phase of growth after announcing a shipping project and an electrolyzer that could create clean hydrogen fuel. That's exciting for this renewable energy stock, but it'll also be costly to scale up these businesses.

I think Bloom Energy has a bright future given the potential for hydrogen fuel to disrupt transportation and electricity markets. But it's also a long road ahead. Raising funds is probably a good move given the company is burning cash, but that can be painful for existing shareholders short term, which we are seeing today.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.