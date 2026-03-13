Why Bloom Energy (BE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Bloom Energy (BE) closed the most recent trading day at $154.51, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the developer of fuel cell systems have appreciated by 13.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.86%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Bloom Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $498.11 million, showing a 52.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.38 per share and a revenue of $3.25 billion, signifying shifts of +81.58% and +60.51%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Bloom Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Bloom Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 113.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.78, so one might conclude that Bloom Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BE has a PEG ratio of 4.56 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.