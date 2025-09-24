Why Bloom Energy (BE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Bloom Energy (BE) ended the recent trading session at $69.18, demonstrating a -10.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.34%.

The developer of fuel cell systems's stock has climbed by 54.95% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Bloom Energy will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 800%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $411.09 million, indicating a 24.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.48 per share and a revenue of $1.77 billion, representing changes of +71.43% and +20.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% higher. As of now, Bloom Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Bloom Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 161.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.34 of its industry.

One should further note that BE currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.45 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, finds itself in the bottom 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

