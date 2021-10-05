Why Bloom Energy and Plug Power Shares Surged Today

What happened

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) stock soared on Tuesday after an analyst saw value in the cheap stock, and was trading up 8.2% as of 2 p.m. EDT. That marks a sharp reversal from yesterday's drop, when Bloom Energy shares tumbled to 11-month lows.

The analyst upgrade also triggered interest in other languishing fuel cell stocks like Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), which rose 2% early in the morning of Oct. 5. Plug Power shares also sank the previous day and hit multi-year lows.

So what

This morning, Raymond James upgraded its rating on Bloom Energy stock to a strong buy, citing attractive valuation after the stock's weakness in recent months and the potential in Bloom Energy's energy solutions that appear underappreciated, especially with rising cases of grid outages. The financial services company slashed its price target on Bloom Energy stock to $29 a share from $33 per share, but that still represents a whopping 71.5% upside from the stock's Monday closing price.

There is some merit in Raymond James' views.

Image source: Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy's on-site energy servers are built to provide uninterrupted power supply from clean energy sources -- its servers are built with solid oxide fuel cells that convert natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity. Bloom Energy already counts big names among its customers, including Home Depot, Adobe, Alphabet, and FedEx.

In fact, several analysts have turned bullish about Bloom Energy, with BMO Capital initiating coverage last week with a price target of $22 per share, citing potential in the company's solid oxide technology to produce hydrogen more efficiently in the long run, which could have other uses.

One area that I can think of is transportation. For example, Bloom Energy is jointly designing and developing fuel-cell cargo ships in collaboration with Samsung Heavy Industries. Bloom Energy is also exploring several other high-potential markets.

BMO Capital is, in fact, bullish about hydrogen, which is why it also initiated coverage on Plug Power with a price target of $30 a share. The stock is hovering around $24.50 a share as of the time of this writing. BMO Capital sees Plug Power "expanding its success" in material-handling equipment and believes the company's hydrogen technology offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition beyond solar and wind.

Plug Power's hydrogen and fuel cell solutions have already found success in the industrial equipment industry, particularly material handling, and the company is now trying to replicate the success in other hot markets like electric vehicles. In late September, Plug Power announced plans to build the largest green hydrogen plant on the West Coast in California. The green hydrogen market is pegged to be worth $12 trillion by 2050.

BE data by YCharts

Now what

With shares of both Bloom Energy and Plug Power crumbling this year, any positive comments from the analyst community is bound to lift investor sentiment, and that's one trend I expect will continue even as investors closely track developments in the hydrogen fuel cell industry. Bloom Energy, in particular, is in much better stead financially, so investor interest in this growth stock could remain high.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy Corp

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bloom Energy Corp wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 17, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), FedEx, and Home Depot. The Motley Fool recommends Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.