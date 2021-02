Blockchain stocks and ETFs have been soaring lately on bitcoin strength. The blockchain technology in bitcoin keeps track of the balances for all users and updates them on each transaction. The cryptocurrency bitcoin is going through the roof this year, having crossed the $58,000-mark lately on growing mainstream acceptance.

The EV giant Tesla’s TSLA latest investment of $1.5 billion in bitcoin has mainly charged up the space. Tesla also plans to accept it as payment. Moreover, BitPay – a bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment provider – has of late announced that it is now effective for Apple Wallet. PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL had made a similar announcement earlier as well. Square has also bought bitcoins.

These positive updates boosted blockchain ETFs like Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF BLOK, Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF BLCN and Innovation Shares NextGen Protocol ETF KOIN. The funds have gained about 73%, 22% and 11%, respectively, so far this year.

