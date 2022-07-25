Why Block Was Trading Lower Today

What happened

Block (NYSE: SQ) was down big in morning trading on Monday, climbed back up as the day went on, then plummeted again late in the day. The fintech stock fell about 3.9% to $69.60 just after the market opened, but by 3:35 p.m. ET it was down about 1.5% to $70.74.

It was a down day on the markets overall, but another analyst lowering Blockʻs price target certainly didn't help.

So what

On Monday, analysts at Oppenheimer lowered Block's price target from $150 to $112. That is still a 57% increase over the current price; however, the stock price is down 55% year to date and 73% over the past year as of July 25. Last week, analysts at J.P. Morgan dropped the target from $150 to $107 on fears of continued economic weakness in the second half, reported The Fly.

Also, research analysts at Jefferies Financial cut their earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Block to negative $0.44 per share for the second quarter, down from the previous estimate of negative $0.43, reported MarketBeat.

It was also a bad day for technology stocks in general, as the Nasdaq was down 118 points, or 1%, as of 3:35 p.m. ET. The drop may be due to expectations of the Federal Reserve Board hiking rates another 75 basis points when it meets Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Higher rates to slow down inflation, and potentially economic growth, would not be ideal for tech stocks.

Now what

This is a big week, beyond the Fed meeting. A lot of the major tech companies -- Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms -- report earnings this week. These will all impact the Nasdaq, and Block, as a technology stock.

But Block investors should also be watching the two big payment companies, Mastercard and Visa, both of which release Q2 earnings this week. Block posts second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, Apple, Block, Inc., Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Mastercard, Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.