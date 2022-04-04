Why Block Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of the financial technology (fintech) company Block (NYSE: SQ) were climbing higher today after an analyst at KeyBanc raised his price target for the company's stock from $175 to $180.

The tech stock is up 7.9% as of 12:02 p.m. ET.

So what

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained his overweight rating on Block's stock and raised his price target based on the company's position in fintech, the buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) market, and cryptocurrencies.

"Block is well-positioned to benefit from a shifting FinTech industry landscape that favors two-sided ecosystem synergies, BNPL-driven commerce, SuperApps, and crypto optionality, thus we continue to recommend SQ as a key idea," Beck said in the investor note.

Beck noted that the company's purchase of Afterpay, a BNPL company, offers significant synergies for Block's business. The company closed on its Afterpay acquisition at the end of January, which will allow sellers to offer customers the option of paying later for purchases.

Now what

Today's share price jump is a welcome change from the company's huge share price plunge of 39% over the past six months. Growth stocks like Block have been tumbling recently as investors process a lot of news about rising interest rates, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

While it's hard to watch a company's share price fall so hard, Block investors may want to find some solace in Beck's note today and stay focused on the company's long-term prospects.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Block, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.