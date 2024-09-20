Why Block (SQ) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Block (SQ) ending at $67.46, denoting a -1.72% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 7.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Block in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Block to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 60%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.17 billion, up 9.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $24.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +100% and +11.89%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Block. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Block presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Block has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.09.

It's also important to note that SQ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

