Why Blink Charging's Shares Popped 69.3% in December

What happened

Shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) jumped another 69.3% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, continuing its incredible run in 2020. Shares have continued to be volatile in the first few days of 2021, however, falling over 10%, only to gain back all of those losses and more at the time of writing.

So what

The month was mostly business as usual for Blink Charging. The company announced some new partnerships and even a new product for street light or utility pole charging. But what fueled the move last month was a stimulus package that should be a boost for renewable energy stocks.

Image source: Getty Images.

A stimulus deal passed last month extended some of the subsidies for renewable energy and added funding for building next-generation energy technology. Electric charging should benefit overall from more renewables and more EVs on the road, but this could be a preview of what's to come in 2021. President-Elect Biden has said he wants 500,000 new EV charging outlets installed by 2030, so Blink Charging's business could be a huge focus of investment over the next decade.

Now what

Blink Charging was a speculative stock in 2020, and that continued in December. But it's definitely going to get tailwinds from policy changes and a rapid increase in EVs hitting the market. I don't know if this crazy run will continue in 2021, but last month the market liked the direction EV chargers were heading.

10 stocks we like better than Blink Charging Co

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Blink Charging Co wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.