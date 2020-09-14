Markets
BLNK

Why Blink Charging Stock Charged 10% Higher on Monday

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of electric-vehicle charging network Blink Energy (NASDAQ: BLNK) rushed out of the gate Monday, recovering all the losses incurred in last week's 5% decline and pushing the stock up 10.3% through 2:10 p.m. EDT trading.

So what

There's no obvious news behind today's stock's rally -- no news specific to Blink, no analyst upgrades, price-target hikes, or positive press releases from the company itself. What there is, is a potentially positive report on the future for electric cars in general, which appeared over the weekend on the virtual pages of OilPrice.com.

In a report issued Saturday, OilPrice reviewed a new report from mining research and consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie in which the analyst described trends in electric-vehicle production and demand, and how these might affect demand for lithium for use in electric-car batteries over the next five to ten years.

The upshot: Demand for lithium (and for cobalt, nickel, and graphite, too) is set to boom as consumers buy an increasing number of electric cars. And perhaps most crucially of all, the analyst says that because of increased demand, it is pulling forward its forecast for "electric vehicle (EV) uptake ... by ten years and sees EVs mak[ing] up around 40% of passenger car sales by 2030."

Cartoon of cell phone reading CAR CHARGING in foreground and an electric car plugged into a charging station in background.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

More electric cars on the road, and more electric cars on the road ten years earlier than predicted, holds obvious promise for Blink's business of building chargers to charge those electric cars. For a company with no profits to its name and barely any revenues (just $4.3 million recorded over the past 12 months), this seems like good news.

My only question would be: Without revenues or profits today, will Blink's business still be around 10 years from now to enjoy the coming EV boom when it finally gets here?

10 stocks we like better than Blink Charging Co
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Blink Charging Co wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLNK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular