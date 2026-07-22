Why Blink Charging (BLNK) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $0.55, marking a -3.15% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

The stock of company has fallen by 7.96% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 80.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.47 million, down 14.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $105.64 million. These totals would mark changes of +73.02% and +2.07%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Blink Charging. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Blink Charging presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.