Why BlackSky Technology Stock Was Vaulting Skyward Last Week

Over the last few trading days, the shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) were soaring toward the satellites the next-generation defense company uses to provide data to clients. The company's stock price rose 30% from market close June 13 to market close June 20, helped by news that it is expanding and strengthening its satellite network.

Sky-high hopes for the new project

On Tuesday morning, BlackSky took the wraps off its plans to expand its existing satellite constellation. It said it is doing so with a set of multispectral, large-area collection satellites that will beef up the capabilities of the company's network as a whole. The new satellites have collectively been named Aros.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

In its press release on the matter, the company wrote that it is currently working with development partners on the project, and hopes to launch the new hardware as soon as 2027. It added that it will give the company the ability to provide functionalities such as digital mapping and navigation at peerless scale and speed.

BlackSky also said of Aros that it "will address upcoming gaps in the market as legacy large area collection satellites age out of service over the next few years and are replaced with lower collection capacity satellites."

The devil will be in the details

While BlackSky was eager to discuss the technological capabilities of Aros, it wasn't so willing to provide certain details of the project. It didn't identify any of its development partners, nor did it address its potential costs. Nevertheless, assuming the company can develop/implement it effectively, we can assume it'll make for quite the upgrade to the constellation currently in place.

Should you invest $1,000 in BlackSky Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackSky Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackSky Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.