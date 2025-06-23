Why BlackSky Technology Stock Is Soaring Today

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) stock is seeing another day of explosive gains in Monday's trading. The satellite tech company's share price was up 15.3% as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

On the heels of big gains last week powered by announcements surrounding the company's new satellite project, BlackSky stock is continuing to march higher earlier in this week's trading. And while some stocks have seen volatility connected to military actions between the U.S. and Iran, BlackSky appears to be benefiting from the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

BlackSky stock continues rising on satellite program and geopolitical dynamics

Last week, BlackSky revealed a major new initiative to expand its network of satellites. The company's new Aros satellites will employ multispectral, large-area collection technologies and are expected to launch in 2027. They are intended to improve country-scale digital mapping and navigation guidance capabilities.

BlackSky is concentrating on delivering next-gen defense technologies, and its new satellite project signals that the company could win expanded contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense. With the U.S. bombing Iranian nuclear development facilities over the weekend and Iran responding with missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Qatar today, the stock is seeing strong bullish momentum.

What's next for BlackSky stock?

Iran's missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Qatar today are actually being broadly interpreted as a sign that near-term tensions between the two countries could deescalate. Iran's strikes were relatively limited in nature, and the strike on Qatar reportedly resulted in no casualties. While it's not clear yet if the strike on Iraq base resulted in casualties, Iran appears to have tailored its initial responses to be minimally destructive.

Iran's seemingly measured retaliation to the recent bombing of its nuclear-development facilities looks like a promising development for overall geopolitical stability, but recent events and the potential for the escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China suggest a strong demand outlook for BlackSky's tech.

Should you invest $1,000 in BlackSky Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackSky Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackSky Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $664,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $881,731!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 994% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.