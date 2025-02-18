Why BlackSky Technology Stock Rocketed 15% Higher Today

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) stock has gained 42% over the past 52 weeks -- and its run is not yet done.

On Tuesday, the Earth observation satellite operator posted a 15% gain through 3 p.m. ET, after announcing a "six-figure contract ... to provide immediate, subscription-based on-demand Gen-2 imagery and analytics services" to an international customer.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

BlackSky's "big" news

How big is a "six-figure" contract? Big enough that I wouldn't mind winning one, to be sure. But for a space stock like BlackSky, it's probably insignificant. Six figures means the contract could be worth as little as $100,000 annually, and it must be less than $1 million. That's less than 1% of the company's $107 million in trailing-12-month revenue, maybe as little as 0.1%, and potentially even less. After all, BlackSky didn't say whether the "six figures" will be paid annually or over a term of years.

You wouldn't think news with so many caveats would move this stock much, and yet it did. So why?

BlackSky clarified that its customer is new, so this is not an extension or even an expansion of an existing contract, and these revenues will be additive for the company. BlackSky noted it will create an "advanced national space-based intelligence expertise" for the customer. This hints the customer may be a nation-state (and so have access to significant funds to expand the relationship).

I suppose these are points in its favor, and they help explain investors' reaction to the news.

Is BlackSky stock a buy?

Still, we're looking at a space stock costing more than 5 times annual sales, which by my metrics means it's a bit expensive. It's also a space stock with negative earnings (trailing-12-month losses topped $41 million), burning cash at the rate of almost $55 million per year, and with only $106 million in the bank.

BlackSky's still got a couple of years before it's out of money. It's also not expected to turn profitable before 2028 -- three years away. A buy at today's price, I fear, remains speculative.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $360,040 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,374 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $570,894!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.