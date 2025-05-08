Why BlackSky Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

Satellite-imagery specialist BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and kept its full-year guidance intact. Investors are relieved, sending the company's stock up 25%, as of 11:30 a.m. ET.

A growing backlog of future business

BlackSky provides high-resolution imagery, analytics, and monitoring services via a fleet of satellites to government and commercial customers. The company lost $0.42 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $29.5 million, topping Wall Street's estimate of a $0.46 per-share loss on $27 million in sales.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Revenue was up 22% year over year, and BlackSky booked more than $130 million in new contracts. The overall backlog grew by $104 million in the quarter, or 40%, and now represents $366 million in future business.

Investors are seeing strong demand, driven by new mission applications that are enabled by the combination of very-high resolution imagery, high-frequency monitoring, and [artificial intelligence] AI-enabled insights," CEO Brian E. O'Toole said in a statement. "We're on track to begin providing early access to major customers and commence general commercial availability later this year."

The company also said it expects $125 million to $142 million in revenue for the full year, in line with the $132.4 million consensus estimate.

Is BlackSky stock a buy?

BlackSky is in the early stages of its development, so when earnings season comes along, investors mostly just want to see signs that the company remains on track. They got that and more in this quarter, as the growth in future business is an indication that customers see the potential in what BlackSky is offering.

However, some caution is warranted. Space stocks are volatile by nature, and with the stock valued at more than 2x revenue, one could argue that some of that future growth is already priced in. But for those investors with a high risk tolerance, BlackSky could be an attractive candidate for a well-diversified portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in BlackSky Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackSky Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackSky Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $623,103!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $717,471!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 909% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 162% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.