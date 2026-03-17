Why BlackLine Stock Zoomed More Than 7% Higher Today

Key Points

The total authorized amount is now $500 million.

The company has already spent more than half of this.

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BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) stock was well in the black on Tuesday, and that's an understatement. News that it's devoting many millions of dollars to refreshing its stock buyback program excited market players, and they collectively bid the specialty tech company's shares up by over 7% that trading session.

A $500 million commitment

In a regulatory filing that morning, BlackLine disclosed that its board of directors authorized an increase to its existing share repurchase program. $100 million has been added to the existing authorization, bringing the total to $500 million.

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This matters because BlackLine has lately put its money where its mouth is. So far under the program, management has repurchased just over $270 million worth of its common stock.

Such a strategy is sensible for these times. Like other software stocks, BlackLine has suffered notable declines in recent months as investors pivot out of such businesses on fears of disruption from artificial intelligence (AI). A boost in stock buybacks will hopefully provide some support and help draw investors back to BlackLine's equity.

Back to the fundamentals

I don't personally feel that any investor should rush into a stock solely on the strength of a buyback program; generally speaking, if a business isn't doing well, even a generous repurchase scheme won't support the price in the long term.

BlackLine is in better shape than its recent battering on the exchange might indicate, with a top-line figure that's still heading north. Profitability is a bit erratic, though, so to me there are more attractive bargains in the beaten-down software space just now.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackLine. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.