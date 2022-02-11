Why BlackLine Stock Is in the Red Today

What happened

Shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) crashed in Friday morning trading after the maker of cloud-based accounting software released its fourth-quarter report following the close of Thursday's session. Analysts had forecast it would earn $0.10 per share on $113.6 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, and while the company beat the revenue estimate, it missed on earnings, reporting a profit of $0.08 per share.

As of 10:20 a.m. ET, BlackLine stock was down 12.2%.

So what

BlackLine grew its sales 20% year over year in Q4 to $115.3 million, which beat analysts' consensus target. On earnings, however, the news was bleaker. Not only did the company underperform analysts' expectations, even that weak $0.08 per share figure was a non-GAAP calculation. When calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles, BlackLine's booked a loss of $0.63 per share for the quarter -- more than twice its GAAP loss from the prior-year period.

The story for the full year was similar. BlackLine racked up $1.97 per share in GAAP losses in 2021 (but reported a profit of $0.58 per share, non-GAAP) on sales that grew by 21% to $425.7 million. On the plus side, free cash flow grew by 62% to $56.3 million.

Now what

Despite the respectable FCF performance, investors are selling off BlackLine based on the earnings miss -- and on weak guidance as well.

Giving its guidance pro forma, management predicted that BlackLine will lose between $0.07 per share and $0.10 per share in the first quarter of 2022 -- versus Wall Street's consensus projection of a $0.10 per share profit. Similarly for the year, BlackLine says it will earn only $0.08 per share to $0.11 per share -- where the analysts are looking for 2022 earnings of $0.71 per share.

Granted, BlackLine does think it will exceed analysts' consensus targets for sales (as it did in Q4), bringing in between $119 million and $120 million in Q1, and between $520 million and $525 million for the full year. Given the size of the losses BlackLine is promising, however, it seems investors simply aren't ready to get excited about sales growth today.

They want to see profits, too.

10 stocks we like better than BlackLine, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackLine, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends BlackLine, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.