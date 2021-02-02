Why BlackBerry Stock Just Crashed 20%

What happened

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) stock tanked 20% in 10:30 a.m. EST trading today.

One of the primary beneficiaries of WallStreetBets-infused investor enthusiasm last week, BlackBerry stock now appears to be crashing as investors, who bought the stock with abandon last week in a short squeeze, move on in search of easier prey.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

BlackBerry stock sits on a list of eight specific stocks currently restricted for trading on the popular Robinhood stock trading app. Robinhood states that its customers are currently not permitted to buy new shares of BlackBerry if they own 700 or more shares, nor buy new option contracts if they own more than 700 such contracts. Robinhood customers are permitted to sell their shares if they own more than the limit, however.

Still, limiting customers' ability to buy the stock, while placing no corresponding limits on selling, tends to bias the stock price in a downward direction -- as we're seeing happen today.

Now what

Yesterday, Robinhood announced that it has secured $3.4 billion in financing "to invest in record customer growth, including $1 billion in funding announced on January 29." The company had previously explained that it imposed trading restrictions in the first place because it lacked the cash to meet "deposit requirements" imposed by its securities clearinghouse.

Assuming the cash infusion suffices to meet the company's deposit requirements, it's possible that Robinhood could be preparing to lift, or at least ease, its trading restrictions on BlackBerry stock -- at which point, the WallStreetBets phenomenon that we saw last week could start all over again.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackBerry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.