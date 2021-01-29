Why BlackBerry Stock Is Popping Again

What happened

Popularized by Reddit traders on WallStreetBets early in the week then crushed by brokers' reaction to the WSB phenomenon on Thursday, shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) are taking off again in Friday trading now that some brokers who had limited or banned purchases of heavily shorted stocks yesterday are lifting their bans.

In 11 a.m. trading, BlackBerry stock is up 9.5%.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

With WSB unshackled, it's no great mystery why BlackBerry stock is hot again -- but here's the really curious thing: Some of the folks you'd expect to be pleased by this development are actually missing out on the rally instead. As Reuters reports this morning, three of the software company's top executives, including the chief financial officer and chief marketing officer of the company, sold a combined $1.7 million worth of BlackBerry stock "in the early days of this month's meteoric share price rise."

Whereas BlackBerry stock hit an intraday five-year high of $28.77 per share on Wednesday (and still trades north of $16 right now), some of the people who know BlackBerry's business best headed for the exits and sold their shares for a paltry $12.63 to $13.01 apiece.

Now what

What should investors take away from this news, aside from perhaps a feeling of schadenfreude at the corner-office execs missing out on the rally? Although it is true that investors sell stock for many reasons and that it can be dangerous to make assumptions about why they sell, the fact remains:

On Wednesday, with BlackBerry stock having roughly doubled since the start of the month, the company's top number cruncher and the guy most responsible for knowing how well BlackBerry's products are selling both decided to cut their exposure to their own company's stock. (Indeed, the CFO sold "his entire position in the company," reports Reuters.)

That doesn't speak highly of their confidence in the company or their belief that today's high share prices are sustainable. Caveat investor.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackBerry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.