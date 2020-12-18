Markets
BB

Why BlackBerry Limited Stock Just Crashed 11.5%

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), the once-smartphone maker transformed into a security software specialist, crashed in Friday morning trading, and are now down 11.5% as of 11:05 a.m. EST.

The drop comes after BlackBerry reported earnings that it described as "solid" yesterday evening, and ahead of analyst expectations. Yet the shares are still down. Why?

Cartoon characters confused by stock chart arrow falling and crashing into floor

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

From a pro forma perspective, BlackBerry did exceed expectations. Adjusted earnings for the fiscal third quarter 2020 were $0.02 per share, versus the $0.01 per share loss analysts had predicted. Quarterly adjusted sales of $224 million likewise exceeded forecasts for $219.7 million.

But here's the thing: According to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), revenue was only $218 million, an 18% decline from the second quarter last year. BlackBerry's gross profit margin on those sales also tanked, falling 590 basis points to land at just 68.3%.

Result: Despite making deep cuts to both research and development and other operating costs, BlackBerry's operating loss for the quarter quadrupled to $127 million, and the company's GAAP net loss more than tripled to $0.23 per share.

Now what

In short, BlackBerry management could make all the arguments it wanted about the quarter being "solid" -- but the numbers still look pretty glaringly bad. In total, BlackBerry has now racked up $830 million in losses over the past 12 months. Revenue is sliding and profit margins deteriorating.

Although the company is still generating cash ($56 million over the past year), at a current valuation of 83 times FCF, the stock looks overpriced to me -- even after today's sell-off.

10 stocks we like better than BlackBerry
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and BlackBerry wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular