Why BlackBerry (BB) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

BlackBerry (BB) ended the recent trading session at $2.39, demonstrating a +1.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.97%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.39%.

The the stock of cybersecurity software and services company has fallen by 2.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.36% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.85%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BlackBerry in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, up 75% from the prior-year quarter.

BB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $608 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -200% and -28.72%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BlackBerry. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackBerry is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

