Why Bitcoin Is the Best Investment You Can Make, According to Robert Kiyosaki

Robert Kiyosaki, the bestselling author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” is doubling down on his Bitcoin bullishness. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kiyosaki praised the asset, citing its inherent scarcity as a differentiator from other investments he also favors.

“I love gold and silver. I own gold and silver mines. The problem with gold and silver is…the higher the prices go, the more gold and silver is found. Same with oil. I own oil wells also. That is not true with Bitcoin. No matter how high the price of Bitcoin goes there will only be 21 million ever. That’s why I love Bitcoin,” Kiyosaki posted on March 14.

Kiyosaki has been clamoring over his strong support for Bitcoin for weeks, recently saying that he believed the asset would reach $300,000 this year.

“BITCOIN on fire. The biggest mistake you can make is to procrastinate. Important to start, even if only for $500. Next stop $300,000 per BC in 2024,” he posted on X on March 6.

Bitcoin has been buoyed by several drivers lately, namely the approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Jan. 10, and the breaching of the asset’s previous all-time high last month.

As of April 2, Bitcoin was at $65,700, up 131.8% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.

Another driver that experts anticipate will push the price higher: the so-called halving later this month.

Kiyosaki also said that he bought 10 more Bitcoins in anticipation of this event, which happens every four years and has historically increased the price of the asset.

