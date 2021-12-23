Why Bitcoin Is The Best Gift This Christmas

Time and time again, bitcoin has proven itself as the best gift of the christmas season.

It’s that time of the year where Mariah Carey and Wham! songs blare on speakers across the globe, much to the dismay of retail and hospitality workers everywhere. Christmas is the time of giving and what better gift than financial freedom?

Bitcoin As A Christmas Gift

One of the biggest challenges for many when buying gifts for those you love is finding the right gift. Do you really want to give your dad another pair of socks this year? A gift card is useful, but where to? That’s where bitcoin comes in, the greatest financial liberator of our generation. Giving someone even just a few sats can pay off big in the long run and hopefully get another Bitcoiner to join the ever-growing army.

Below is a simple illustration comparing the price of bitcoin on each Christmas Eve (Dec 24th) over the last 6 years and how purchasing $20 worth of bitcoin as a gift would have grown for the recipient:

The infographic above puts things into simple terms. Bitcoin has experienced tremendous growth over the last decade; even during this year the price of bitcoin has seen a decent turn, and influential figures such as Cathie Wood see the price of a single bitcoin reaching $500,000 or more in the coming years.

Had you purchased bitcoin as a Christmas gift over the last couple of years, at the very least the recipient would be up 98% compared to the price of a single bitcoin at the time of writing. Should bitcoin head back to its most recent all-time high, those figures increase dramatically and prove that you yacking on about bitcoin at the dinner table wasn’t just some wild fantasy.

Of course, the same could be said for bitcoin as a birthday gift or gift on Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or perhaps even Boss’s Day (okay perhaps not the last one!). Bitcoin is better than cash, no doubt. While the value of fiat currencies continues to drop due to record inflation, bitcoin has spent years showing great returns and the ultimate hedge against inflation.

Alternatives To Bitcoin As A Gift

Of course, if you have a slightly larger budget in mind when it comes to Christmas gifts for your loved ones, there’s some pretty cool options to look at in the Bitcoin Magazine store. There’s Bitcoin 2022 tickets, an annual subscription to the physical Bitcoin Magazine and pretty cool merchandise as well, such as t-shirts, mugs, hats and more.

But perhaps there’s an even better alternative to buying bitcoin as a gift this Christmas, and that’s buying your loved ones a hardware wallet and teaching them about bitcoin and how to buy some bitcoin of their own.

There are plenty of great hardware wallets to choose from, from the likes of Trezor, Ledger, Coldcard and more. Self-custody is one of the most important aspects of being a true Bitcoiner, after all, “not your keys, not your bitcoin.”

Bitcoin has come a long way over the years and has seen its adoption grow rapidly over the past year. So perhaps this festive season, giving the gift of financial freedom and educating your loved ones about bitcoin may very well end up being one of the best gifts they’ll ever receive.

